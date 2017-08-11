Play

Thompson (bicep) is questionable to return to Thursday's against the Patriots, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Thompson played in mainly special teams roles last season, but he was expected to get some defensive snaps in 2017 when Tashaun Gipson needs a breather.

