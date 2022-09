Walker had four tackles (three solo), a sack and an interception during Sunday's 28-22 loss to Washington.

The rookie first overall pick played 64 of 77 defensive snaps and immediately showed himself to be a difference maker in his NFL debut. Walker had only one interception in 29 games for Georgia in college, but he picked off Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter Sunday and came up 11 yards short of the end zone.