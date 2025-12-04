Walker (knee) was seen participating in practice Thursday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Walker did not participate in Wednesday's session, so even a limited session Thursday would be a significant development for the defensive end's chances to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Colts. The starting edge rusher's presence would be a huge factor for a Jaguars team that is looking to secure their first AFC South division title since the 2022 season.