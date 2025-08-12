Simpson (hamstring) had a tryout with the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Simpson was with the Jets early in training camp, but he hurt his hamstring and was waived from injured reserve with a settlement Wednesday. It appears that he's now clear of the hamstring issue given his ability to try out with Houston. Simpson has yet to play an NFL game after being drafted by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.