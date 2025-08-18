Simpson signed with the Packers on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The safety had a tryout with Green Bay last Wednesday. Simpson, who was dealing with a hamstring injury, was waived from injured reserve with a settlement by the Jets in early August before trying out for the Texans less than a week later. A 2024 fifth-round pick of the Colts, Simpson did not see action last season, though he may now get a chance to compete for a depth and special teams role with the Packers.