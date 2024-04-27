The Colts selected Simpson in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 164th overall.

Simpson is listed as a safety but at 6-feet, 179 pounds he's tiny even by cornerback standards. With that said, the Auburn product also boasts athletic testing that grades highly by cornerback standards. Simpson's 4.45-second 40-yard dash and 39.5-inch vertical will definitely play at corner, and the same is true of his outstanding reach (32 and 3/8-inch arms). Perhaps Simpson is a bit of a project for the Colts, but these are raw materials that can clearly refine into something useful with a little luck.