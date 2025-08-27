The Titans signed Jefferson to the practice squad Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Jefferson was unable to make the Titans' 53-man roster after finishing the preseason with nine carries for 59 yards and one touchdown along with an 11-yard catch in three preseason games. The 2021 seventh-rounder will stay in Tennessee as part of the team's practice squad, but he could be elevated to the active roster for the Titans' regular-season opener against the Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 7 if Kalel Mullings (ankle) is not cleared to play.