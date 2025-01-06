Lazard caught all three of his targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-20 win over the Dolphins. He finishes the season with 37 catches for 530 yards and six touchdowns on 60 targets.

Lazard caught Aaron Rodgers' 501st regular-season touchdown pass on a 13-yard strike 59 seconds before halftime. The 29-year-old wide receiver scored five times through Week 6 but the Week 18 score was his only touchdown thereafter, as Lazard missed five games due to a chest injury and took a back seat after Davante Adams' arrival. The Jets will almost certainly utilize their out at the halfway point of Lazard's four-year, $44 million contract this offseason, as he hasn't come close to justifying that deal.