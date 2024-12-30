Lazard caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Bills.

Lazard didn't do a good job of working back to the ball on Aaron Rodgers' second interception, so the two former Packers both shoulder some of the blame for that turnover. The drop-prone wide receiver has caught only 57 of 106 targets in his 25 games with the Jets. Five of his six touchdowns with New York have come this season, but Lazard hasn't scored since Week 6 heading into a Week 18 tilt against the Dolphins that will likely be his last game with the Jets -- there's an out at the halfway point of the four-year, $44 million overpay of a contract he signed prior to the 2023 season.