Cisco (pectoral) is expected to undergo surgery to address a torn pectoral suffered during Sunday's win over the Bengals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Cisco appears to have suffered a severe pectoral injury, potentially one that could endanger his availability for the rest of the season. The Jets are on bye Week 9, so further information on the starting safety's health may not arrive until the team officially begins preparation to face the Browns in Week 10. Across eight regular-season appearances, Cisco has racked up 41 tackles (26 solo), one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.