Echols finished with 10 tackles (nine solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 32-26 loss to the Dolphins.

The 2021 sixth-round pick drew the start with Sauce Gardner out due to a hamstring injury, and he played on all 66 defensive snaps. Echols has appeared in all 13 of New York's games this season, including three starts, recording 31 tackles (23 solo), three pass breakups, including two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. His status for next week's matchup with the Jaguars will likely depend on Gardner's availability.