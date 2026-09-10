Hall (groin) could handle a full workload in Sunday's season opener against the Titans, as Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich said Thursday that "unless [head coach Aaron Glenn] and the training staff give us a rep count, we just go play ball," Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall initially received a recovery timetable of 2-to-3 weeks after sustaining a groin strain Aug. 17. Just over three weeks has passed since that date, and Hall practiced without limitations Wednesday, suggesting he has made a full recovery. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, the latter of whom has been cleared to return from a knee injury sustained during training camp, could factor into the game plan as change-of-pace options, but Hall is expected to lead the Jets' backfield and handle his normal workload against the Titans in Week 1.