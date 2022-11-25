Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that despite Corey Davis' return Sunday against the Bears, Mims will be active because he's earned a role, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

While Corey Davis has missed each of New York's previous three games with a knee injury, Mims subsequently moved up in the team's depth chart and recorded five receptions for 123 yards in that span. Now that Davis is in line to return in Week 12, the 2020 second-rounder will likely take on a reduced pass-catching role.