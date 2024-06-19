The Steelers waived Mims on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Mims spent his first three seasons with the Jets before being traded to Detroit in July of 2023. The 2020 second-round was eventually waived with a calf injury by the Lions ahead of last season. He then went unsigned before linking up with Pittsburgh's practice squad in October, tough he never appeared in a game for the Steelers during the 2023 campaign and signed a future/reserves contract in January. Mims recorded 11 catches for 186 yards over 10 games during the 2022 season.