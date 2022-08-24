Coach Robert Saleh suggested Moore and other starters will play anywhere from a quarter to a half in Sunday's preseason game against the Giatns, Zach Braziller of the NY Post reports.

It's a chance for Moore to get additional reps with Joe Flacco, who likely will start Week 1 against Baltimore with Zach Wilson (knee) reportedly facing a timeline around 4-6 weeks after Aug. 16 surgery. Moore, Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios have taken most of the first-team reps this summer, but first-round pick Garrett Wilson poses a serious threat to Davis and Berrios, if not Moore.