Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Friday that Zuerlein (knee) will kick in Sunday's game against the Bills, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Zuerlein's return still needs to be made official with an activation from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game. The veteran kicker has been on IR since Week 8. He tried to play through a knee injury prior to that point, but it had a significant effect on his performance, as Zuerlein has missed six of 15 field-goal attempts in 2024 after missing only three times on 38 attempts in 2023.