Crowder (calf) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

With Elijah Moore (quad/COVID protocol) not available for Week 17 action and Crowder trending toward inactive status, it looks like Braxton Berrios, Keelan Cole and Denzel Mims are in line to head the Jets' wide receiver corps versus Tampa Bay on Sunday.