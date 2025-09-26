default-cbs-image
Fields (concussion) practiced fully Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Back-to-back full sessions have Fields trending toward a return to the lineup Monday night against the Dolphins, following a one-game absence. Saturday's final injury report will reveal whether the QB carries a Week 4 injury designation, but coach Aaron Glenn has already confirmed that if Fields is medically cleared (by progressing entirely through the NFL's concussion protocol), he will draw the start versus Miami.

