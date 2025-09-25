Fields (concussion) practiced fully Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Though Fields was listed as a full participant in the session, he still needs to progress entirely through the NFL's concussion protocol in order to be available Monday night versus the Dolphins. With that in mind, prior to Thursday's practice coach Aaron Glenn noted of the QB, "he still has to go through the whole protocol before he's totally cleared, but I like where he's at," while adding, "if he's cleared, he's the starter" versus Miami.