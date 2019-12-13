Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Solid performance in loss

Bell (illness) rushed 21 times for 87 yards and brought in both his targets for one yard in the Jets' 42-21 loss to the Ravens on Thursday.

Bell enjoyed a solid return from a one-game absence due to illness against a typically stingy Ravens defense, notching a season high in rushing yards while tying his high-water mark in carries in 2019. The versatile back has endured a significantly underwhelming season overall and still doesn't have a run of longer than 19 yards, but he'll look to continue putting a strong cap on the campaign in a Week 16 matchup versus the Steelers a week from Sunday.