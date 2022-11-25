Herbig (shin) is in line to play Sunday against the Bears, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Herbig was listed as active for the Jets' Week 11 matchup in New England after dealing with a calf issue leading up to the contest, but New York exercised a cautious approach as he ultimately didn't record any snaps versus the Patriots. However, the 334-pounder logged limited sessions on both Wednesday and Thursday this week, and he'll likely slot back into his usual role as the team's starting right guard this weekend against Chicago.