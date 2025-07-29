Nate Herbig: Retires from NFL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Commanders placed Herbig on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.
Herbig ended last season on IR due to a torn rotator cuff but appeared healthy and ready to contribute as a reserve interior offensive lineman for Washington, but he'll instead hang up the cleats. The 27-year-old started 30 of his 61 career appearances in the NFL.
