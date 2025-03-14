Now Playing

The Commanders signed Herbig on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Herbig has returned to health after a torn rotator cuff forced him to miss all of Pittsburgh's 2024 season, and he now joins Washington as a veteran option at guard. He'll assist the interior of the Commanders' offensive line in keeping Jayden Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, upright during the upcoming season.

