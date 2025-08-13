Gardner (calf) sat out practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Gardner is suffering from calf soreness and will have tests done, head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters. The 2022 fourth overall pick became the highest paid cornerback in July, and it is likely the Jets are being cautious with the leader of their secondary. He appeared in the first quarter of last Saturday's preseason opener in Green Bay, and his status is up in the air for this week's game against the Giants.