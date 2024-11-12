Shrader reverted to the Jets' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With Greg Zuerlein (knee) on injured reserve, Shrader was the second kicker in as many games to get a chance, taking over for the the cut Riley Patterson in Week 10 at Arizona. Shrader connected on both of his field-goal attempts but didn't get a PAT. He's one of two kickers on the Jets' practice squad -- also, Anders Carlson -- but considering Shrader got the call this week, he likely has better odds to do so again this coming Sunday against the Colts.