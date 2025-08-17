McDonald didn't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Giants due to a knee injury, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

McDonald dealt with back spasms earlier this month. The 15th overall pick in the 2023 Draft, McDonald appeared in all 17 regular-season contests last season, making 15 starts, and finished with 28 tackles (18 solo), including a team-high 10.5 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.