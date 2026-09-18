McDonald (ankle) logged a limited practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

McDonald popped up on Thursday's injury report as an LP due to an ankle injury, and a limited session Friday drew him the questionable tag for Week 2. The fourth-year pro's status for Sunday's game may not be officially known until the inactive lists are announced approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Rookie No. 2 overall pick David Bailey, Braiden McGregor and Kingsley Enagbare would all be in line for more defensive snaps if McDonald is not cleared to play against Green Bay.

Add CBS Sports on Google