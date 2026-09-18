McDonald (ankle) logged a limited practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

McDonald popped up on Thursday's injury report as an LP due to an ankle injury, and a limited session Friday drew him the questionable tag for Week 2. The fourth-year pro's status for Sunday's game may not be officially known until the inactive lists are announced approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Rookie No. 2 overall pick David Bailey, Braiden McGregor and Kingsley Enagbare would all be in line for more defensive snaps if McDonald is not cleared to play against Green Bay.