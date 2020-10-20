site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Joe Webb: Cut from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
The Lions cut Webb from the practice squad Tuesday.
The veteran wide receiver hasn't played a game since the 2018 season when he was with Houston. The 33-year-old likely will have to settle for another practice squad role elsewhere, if he can find one.
