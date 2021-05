Webb was released by the Giants on Tuesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Webb never really had a chance to get off the ground, suiting up for just two games with the Giants last season purely as a special teams player. An emergency quarterback/wide receiver like Webb could certainly be viewed as an intriguing depth piece, particularly last season with so much uncertainty week-to-week, but the need for that versatility figures to lessen in a more normal 2021 campaign.