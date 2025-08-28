Johnson was suspended three games Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The reason for Johnson's suspension wasn't immediately disclosed. The 2017 third-round pick isn't currently signed to a team, and he likely won't get an opportunity until Week 4 at the earliest. Johnson suffered a fractured scapula in Week 2 last season and didn't return until the playoffs. Once he serves his suspension, the 29-year-old safety has a decent chance to find a roster spot due to his past starting experience.