Johnson recorded eight tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed, including one interception, across two regular-season appearances with the Rams in 2024.

Johnson also suited up for Los Angeles' wild-card round win over the Vikings, though he only played four defensive snaps during the contest. The veteran safety missed the majority of the 2024 campaign due to a hairline fracture of his scapula suffered Week 2, but he enters the offseason at full health. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent.