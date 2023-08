Sutherland (calf) was waived/injured by Seattle on Tuesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-old undrafted rookie out of Penn State was working with the Seahawks' first-team defense at times throughout the summer, but he suffered a calf injury that held him out the final two weeks of preseason, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. Sutherland will revert to injured reserve if he doesn't reach an injury settlement with Seattle.