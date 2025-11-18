Milton reverted to the Bengals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Milton was brought up to the Bengals' active roster to provide backfield depth due to the absence of Samaje Perine (ankle). Milton operated as the RB3 behind Chase Brown and Tahj Brooks, and Milton finished with two carries for two yards while playing four snaps on offense. Milton could be elevated for the Bengals' Week 12 home clash against the Patriots if Perine is not cleared to play.