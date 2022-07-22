The Giants terminated Cunningham's contract with a non-football injury designation, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Cunningham signed a contract with the Giants in mid-March after appearing in a career-high 12 games with the Jets in 2021. The extent and nature of the 2018 seventh-round pick's injury remains unclear.
More News
-
Giants' Korey Cunningham: Signs with Giants•
-
Giants' Korey Cunningham: Back from COVID list•
-
Giants' Korey Cunningham: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Cardinals' Korey Cunningham: Trade to Patriots imminent•
-
Cardinals' Korey Cunningham: Back practicing•
-
Cardinals' Korey Cunningham: Undergoes successful surgery•