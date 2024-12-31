Bates made both of his field-goal attempts while going 2-for-4 on extra-point tries in Monday night's 40-34 win over the 49ers.

Bates had a mixed performance in Week 17, connecting on a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 42-yarder in the fourth quarter, but he also missing a pair of PATs in the contest. The extra-point misses were his first since he missed one in Week 3 versus the Cardinals, though they didn't impact the result again in Monday's victory. The kicker has now gone 25-for-28 on field-goal tries while making 60 of 63 PATs over 16 games this season.