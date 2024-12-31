LaPorta brought in six of eight targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 40-34 win over the 49ers on Monday night.

LaPorta finished second in receptions and receiving yards while also tying for the runner-up spot in targets for the Lions on the night. The second-year tight end recorded a touchdown for the second straight game when he brought in a six-yard scoring pass from Jared Goff early in the third quarter, and LaPorta now has at least four catches in four straight contests for the first time this season. LaPorta should once again play a key role in a Week 18 home matchup against the Vikings that will determine the winner of both the NFC North and NFC's No. 1 seed.