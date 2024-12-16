LaPorta recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 111 yards in Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Bills.

Several of Detroit's primary pass catchers posted inflated stat lines as Jared Goff was forced to take to the air 59 times in negative game script. LaPorta delivered his best yardage total of the season as a result, highlighted by long gains of 31 and 22 yards to record the second 100-yard performance of his career. The Lions aren't likely to be down multiple scores often for the rest of the campaign making this an outlier performance, though it was positive to see LaPorta finish second on the team in targets.