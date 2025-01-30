Smith logged 35 tackles (22 solo), including 9.0 sacks, and one pass defense across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

Smith was in Cleveland for the first half of the 2024 regular season, but he was traded along with a 2026 seventh-round pick to Detroit in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Smith's production with the Lions mirrored his output with the Browns, and he gave Detroit much needed depth at defensive end following the loss of Aidan Hutchinson (leg). Smith will be under the final year of his two-year contract in 2025 and will form a formidable pass-rushing duo with Hutchinson once the latter is fully healthy.