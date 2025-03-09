The Lions are releasing Smith, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Smith was entering the second of a two-year, $23 million contract and would have been a $5.75 million cap hit for Detroit in 2025. The 33-year-old provided much needed production for the Lions after being traded from the Browns last season, logging 4.0 sacks over the final eight games of the 2024 campaign. Smith totaled 9.0 sacks over 17 regular-season games last year, and he should get plenty of attention this offseason from teams in need of pass-rushing help. Meanwhile, the Lions likely will look to the draft or free agency to find a new edge defender to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson, who is coming off a season-ending leg injury.