Smith (neck) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Smith's status on Atlanta's official injury report changed from "concussion/neck" to just "neck" Thursday, signaling he has cleared league concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game versus the Bears. With that said, his availability for Week 6 is still up in the air due to the neck issue, and he may have to log a full practice Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.