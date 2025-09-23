Turner reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Turner got his first elevation of the season for Sunday's win over Arizona and logged seven special-teams snaps along with one snap on offense. San Francisco's wideout corps has been depleted early in the season, as Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is on the PUP list, Jacob Cowing (hamstring) and Trent Taylor (undisclosed) are on IR, and Jauan Jennings (shoulder/ankle) missed Week 3. With that being said, even if Turner gets elevated again Week 4, he probably won't see much (if any) work on offense.