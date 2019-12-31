Play

Simms worked out with the Seahawks on Monday, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Simms was released from injured reserve by the Jaguars in late November. He suffered a concussion during the preseason and never returned to the active roster. However, now cleared, the 22-year-old wideout will look to continue his career elsewhere.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories