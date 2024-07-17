The Seahawks are expected to sign Simms to a contract Tuesday pending a physical examination, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

Simms failed to catch on in the NFL after being waived from the Jaguars' injured reserve with a concussion in November of his rookie season. The 2019 undrafted free agent has not signed with an NFL team since being released by Jacksonville. But, he turned heads in the UFL this spring, logging 23 catches for 426 yards and three touchdowns with the Michigan Panthers. Simms also tallied over 1,000 yards as returner on special teams during his collegiate career at West Virginia. He'll likely need to leverage his skills as a returner in order to carve out a role with Seattle this offseason.