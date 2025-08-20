The Rams waived/injured Williams (undisclosed) on Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Williams may have picked up the injury during the Rams' 23-22 preseason win over the Chargers on Saturday, when he caught two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown while returning two kicks for 40 yards. The nature of his injury isn't clear, but by being waived with an injury designation, Williams would revert to the Rams' IR if he clears waivers, forcing him to miss the entire 2025 season unless an injury settlement is reached.