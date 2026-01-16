The Rams signed Williams (undisclosed) to a reserve/future contract Thursday.

Williams spent the entire 2025 season without a team after he was waived by the Rams in mid-August with an injury designation. The nature and severity of that injury were not disclosed, but he's apparently healthy enough to be a member of the Rams' 90-man roster when the offseason officially begins Feb. 9. As such, Williams will be able to participate in OTAs and minicamp and build a positive impression on the coaching staff before the start of training camp in July.