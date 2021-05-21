Lee (undisclosed) was released by the 49ers on Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Lee spent only a week with the 49ers before being released in lieu of Bennie Fowler. The 29-year-old opted out of the 2020 campaign, and was eventually cut by the Patriots because of a failed physical earlier this offseason. The last time Lee was fantasy relevant goes all the way back to 2017 with the Jaguars where he recorded 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns, so it is difficult to project what his current contributions to a team could be.