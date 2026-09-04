The Titans added Carter to the practice squad Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Carter was released by the Titans on Sunday, though the team made the move Monday to add him to the practice squad. The 27-year-old was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Throughout his career with the Jets and Cardinals, he has appeared in 61 regular-season games, amassing 1,692 yards off 418 attempts and catching 145 passes for 1,038 yards while totaling 10 touchdowns. Carter has a long way to go before establishing himself as a reliable NFL running back, but he may at least get a chance to see the field for the Titans at some point during the 2026 campaign.