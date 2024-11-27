The Patriots waived Jordan on Tuesday.

After being elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 1 and 2, Jordan was signed to the active roster Sept. 16. He started at left guard in 11 games, but he is not part of the Patriots' plans for the rest of the 2024 regular season. Should he clear waivers, Jordan will look catch on with a team in need of offensive line depth. Layden Robinson, Sidy Sow and Lester Cotton are the top candidates to take over at left guard until Cole Strange (knee) returns from the reserve/PUP list.