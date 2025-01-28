One complaint that we get occasionally is that our mock drafts are full of industry insiders, and the bubble we play Fantasy Football in is different than leagues with normal people. I have seen that in the past, particularly when it comes to where we draft quarterbacks.

Well that won't be a problem in this mock. For our one-QB Dynasty start-up mock we had six Fantasy Football analysts and six of my followers from Twitter. Hopefully, you enjoy this mix. Jamey Eisenberg and I were live on YouTube recording Fantasy Football Today Dynasty during the draft, and breaking down the first eight rounds as they happened. Check it out:

The first QB wasn't drafted until pick 35, when Lamar Jackson went off the board. Josh Allen went one pick later. In the next 15 picks we saw Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts selected. That makes six QBs in the first 51 picks, and then only one (Caleb Williams) in the next three rounds.

I thought it was interesting that Daniels went before Mahomes, Burrow, and Hurts. His rookie year sure looked justified, but just a year ago, we debated C.J. Stroud as a top-five Dynasty QB. What Daniels does with his legs gives him more floor and upside than Stroud, but I wouldn't completely rule out a step back in his second season.

Of course, there is always value late at the quarterback position in a one-quarterback league. In this draft, we saw Kyler Murray, Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, Bo Nix, Baker Mayfield, and Dak Prescott all being drafted in the double-digit rounds. That type of depth at the position is why so many Dynasty managers prefer Superflex leagues.

My favorite non-QB value of the draft was Rich Cooling landing Travis Kelce in Round 10. Yes, Kelce could retire after the Super Bowl, but he could also be a top-five tight end again next season. Round 10 is an excellent time to take that risk, I had Kelce queued up myself but missed him by five picks.

The analysts who participated in this mock are:

Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy

Joey Wright, Footballguys

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Fantasy

Matt Donnelly, Dynasty Vipers

Rich Cooling, Dynasty Island

Joel Cox, CBS Sports

Adam Aizer, CBS Fantasy

I would also like to thank Michael Villafana, Jerry Lyda, Joseph Boros, Andrew Porter, and Jacob Olsen for drafting with us.

And here are the results: