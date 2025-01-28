One complaint that we get occasionally is that our mock drafts are full of industry insiders, and the bubble we play Fantasy Football in is different than leagues with normal people. I have seen that in the past, particularly when it comes to where we draft quarterbacks.
Well that won't be a problem in this mock. For our one-QB Dynasty start-up mock we had six Fantasy Football analysts and six of my followers from Twitter. Hopefully, you enjoy this mix. Jamey Eisenberg and I were live on YouTube recording Fantasy Football Today Dynasty during the draft, and breaking down the first eight rounds as they happened. Check it out:
The first QB wasn't drafted until pick 35, when Lamar Jackson went off the board. Josh Allen went one pick later. In the next 15 picks we saw Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts selected. That makes six QBs in the first 51 picks, and then only one (Caleb Williams) in the next three rounds.
I thought it was interesting that Daniels went before Mahomes, Burrow, and Hurts. His rookie year sure looked justified, but just a year ago, we debated C.J. Stroud as a top-five Dynasty QB. What Daniels does with his legs gives him more floor and upside than Stroud, but I wouldn't completely rule out a step back in his second season.
Of course, there is always value late at the quarterback position in a one-quarterback league. In this draft, we saw Kyler Murray, Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, Bo Nix, Baker Mayfield, and Dak Prescott all being drafted in the double-digit rounds. That type of depth at the position is why so many Dynasty managers prefer Superflex leagues.
My favorite non-QB value of the draft was Rich Cooling landing Travis Kelce in Round 10. Yes, Kelce could retire after the Super Bowl, but he could also be a top-five tight end again next season. Round 10 is an excellent time to take that risk, I had Kelce queued up myself but missed him by five picks.
The analysts who participated in this mock are:
Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy
Joey Wright, Footballguys
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Fantasy
Matt Donnelly, Dynasty Vipers
Rich Cooling, Dynasty Island
Joel Cox, CBS Sports
Adam Aizer, CBS Fantasy
I would also like to thank Michael Villafana, Jerry Lyda, Joseph Boros, Andrew Porter, and Jacob Olsen for drafting with us.
And here are the results:
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Heath Cummings
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|Michael Villafana
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|3
|Joey Wright
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|4
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|5
|Matt Donnelly
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|6
|Rich Cooling
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|7
|JoelCox
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|8
|Jerry Lyda
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|9
|Joseph Boros
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|10
|Adam Aizer
|N. Collins WR HOU
|11
|Andrew Porter
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|12
|Jacob Olsen
|B. Bowers TE LV
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jacob Olsen
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|14
|Andrew Porter
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|15
|Adam Aizer
|D. Achane RB MIA
|16
|Joseph Boros
|A. Brown WR PHI
|17
|Jerry Lyda
|T. McBride TE ARI
|18
|JoelCox
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|19
|Rich Cooling
|D. London WR ATL
|20
|Matt Donnelly
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|21
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|22
|Joey Wright
|B. Irving RB TB
|23
|Michael Villafana
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|24
|Heath Cummings
|K. Williams RB LAR
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Heath Cummings
|J. Addison WR MIN
|26
|Michael Villafana
|J. Taylor RB IND
|27
|Joey Wright
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|28
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Rice WR KC
|29
|Matt Donnelly
|J. Williams WR DET
|30
|Rich Cooling
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|31
|JoelCox
|D. Smith WR PHI
|32
|Jerry Lyda
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|33
|Joseph Boros
|T. Hill WR MIA
|34
|Adam Aizer
|J. Cook RB BUF
|35
|Andrew Porter
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|36
|Jacob Olsen
|J. Allen QB BUF
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jacob Olsen
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|38
|Andrew Porter
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|39
|Adam Aizer
|C. Olave WR NO
|40
|Joseph Boros
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|41
|Jerry Lyda
|X. Worthy WR KC
|42
|JoelCox
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|43
|Rich Cooling
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|44
|Matt Donnelly
|C. Brown RB CIN
|45
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|46
|Joey Wright
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|47
|Michael Villafana
|D. Moore WR CHI
|48
|Heath Cummings
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Heath Cummings
|C. Godwin WR TB
|50
|Michael Villafana
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|51
|Joey Wright
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|52
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Kittle TE SF
|53
|Matt Donnelly
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|54
|Rich Cooling
|J. Reed WR GB
|55
|JoelCox
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|56
|Jerry Lyda
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|57
|Joseph Boros
|D. Henry RB BAL
|58
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|59
|Andrew Porter
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|60
|Jacob Olsen
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jacob Olsen
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|62
|Andrew Porter
|M. Evans WR TB
|63
|Adam Aizer
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|64
|Joseph Boros
|J. McMillan WR TB
|65
|Jerry Lyda
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|66
|JoelCox
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|67
|Rich Cooling
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|68
|Matt Donnelly
|M. Pittman WR IND
|69
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|70
|Joey Wright
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|71
|Michael Villafana
|A. Kamara RB NO
|72
|Heath Cummings
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Heath Cummings
|J. Downs WR IND
|74
|Michael Villafana
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|75
|Joey Wright
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|76
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Williams QB CHI
|77
|Matt Donnelly
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|78
|Rich Cooling
|J. Conner RB ARI
|79
|JoelCox
|D. Samuel WR SF
|80
|Jerry Lyda
|R. Doubs WR GB
|81
|Joseph Boros
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|82
|Adam Aizer
|D. Adams WR NYJ
|83
|Andrew Porter
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|84
|Jacob Olsen
|D. Mooney WR ATL
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jacob Olsen
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|86
|Andrew Porter
|R. Dowdle RB DAL
|87
|Adam Aizer
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|88
|Joseph Boros
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|89
|Jerry Lyda
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|90
|JoelCox
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|91
|Rich Cooling
|T. Dell WR HOU
|92
|Matt Donnelly
|C. Stroud QB HOU
|93
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Swift RB CHI
|94
|Joey Wright
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|95
|Michael Villafana
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|96
|Heath Cummings
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Heath Cummings
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|98
|Michael Villafana
|T. Kraft TE GB
|99
|Joey Wright
|J. Jennings WR SF
|100
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Dobbins RB LAC
|101
|Matt Donnelly
|M. Brown WR KC
|102
|Rich Cooling
|D. Maye QB NE
|103
|JoelCox
|T. Benson RB ARI
|104
|Jerry Lyda
|T. Spears RB TEN
|105
|Joseph Boros
|R. White RB TB
|106
|Adam Aizer
|A. Richardson QB IND
|107
|Andrew Porter
|J. Warren RB PIT
|108
|Jacob Olsen
|J. Ford RB CLE
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jacob Olsen
|M. Mims WR DEN
|110
|Andrew Porter
|N. Harris RB PIT
|111
|Adam Aizer
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|112
|Joseph Boros
|K. Murray QB ARI
|113
|Jerry Lyda
|J. Love QB GB
|114
|JoelCox
|J. Meyers WR LV
|115
|Rich Cooling
|T. Kelce TE KC
|116
|Matt Donnelly
|A. Jones RB MIN
|117
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Wright RB MIA
|118
|Joey Wright
|X. Legette WR CAR
|119
|Michael Villafana
|C. Tillman WR CLE
|120
|Heath Cummings
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Heath Cummings
|E. Engram TE JAC
|122
|Michael Villafana
|A. Mitchell WR IND
|123
|Joey Wright
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|124
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Smith TE MIA
|125
|Matt Donnelly
|A. Cooper WR BUF
|126
|Rich Cooling
|J. Williams RB DEN
|127
|JoelCox
|S. Diggs WR HOU
|128
|Jerry Lyda
|D. Douglas WR NE
|129
|Joseph Boros
|J. McLaughlin RB DEN
|130
|Adam Aizer
|B. Purdy QB SF
|131
|Andrew Porter
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|132
|Jacob Olsen
|B. Corum RB LAR
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jacob Olsen
|C. Watson WR GB
|134
|Andrew Porter
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|135
|Adam Aizer
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|136
|Joseph Boros
|Z. Moss RB CIN
|137
|Jerry Lyda
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|138
|JoelCox
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|139
|Rich Cooling
|R. Davis RB BUF
|140
|Matt Donnelly
|J. Mason RB SF
|141
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Burton WR CIN
|142
|Joey Wright
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|143
|Michael Villafana
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|144
|Heath Cummings
|K. Allen WR CHI
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Heath Cummings
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|146
|Michael Villafana
|K. Mitchell RB BAL
|147
|Joey Wright
|I. Likely TE BAL
|148
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Wicks WR GB
|149
|Matt Donnelly
|A. Estime RB DEN
|150
|Rich Cooling
|S. Tucker RB TB
|151
|JoelCox
|D. Johnson WR HOU
|152
|Jerry Lyda
|B. Nix QB DEN
|153
|Joseph Boros
|L. McCaffrey WR WAS
|154
|Adam Aizer
|J. Sanders TE CAR
|155
|Andrew Porter
|A. Iosivas WR CIN
|156
|Jacob Olsen
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jacob Olsen
|K. Hunt RB KC
|158
|Andrew Porter
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|159
|Adam Aizer
|J. Polk WR NE
|160
|Joseph Boros
|R. Wilson WR PIT
|161
|Jerry Lyda
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|162
|JoelCox
|D. Hopkins WR KC
|163
|Rich Cooling
|I. Davis RB NYJ
|164
|Matt Donnelly
|J. Whittington WR LAR
|165
|Jamey Eisenberg
|I. Guerendo RB SF
|166
|Joey Wright
|B. Mayfield QB TB
|167
|Michael Villafana
|J. Coker WR CAR
|168
|Heath Cummings
|D. Prescott QB DAL
