One complaint that we get occasionally is that our mock drafts are full of industry insiders, and the bubble we play Fantasy Football in is different than leagues with normal people. I have seen that in the past, particularly when it comes to where we draft quarterbacks.

Well that won't be a problem in this mock. For our one-QB Dynasty start-up mock we had six Fantasy Football analysts and six of my followers from Twitter. Hopefully, you enjoy this mix. Jamey Eisenberg and I were live on YouTube recording Fantasy Football Today Dynasty during the draft, and breaking down the first eight rounds as they happened. Check it out:

The first QB wasn't drafted until pick 35, when Lamar Jackson went off the board. Josh Allen went one pick later. In the next 15 picks we saw Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts selected. That makes six QBs in the first 51 picks, and then only one (Caleb Williams) in the next three rounds. 

I thought it was interesting that Daniels went before Mahomes, Burrow, and Hurts. His rookie year sure looked justified, but just a year ago, we debated C.J. Stroud as a top-five Dynasty QB. What Daniels does with his legs gives him more floor and upside than Stroud, but I wouldn't completely rule out a step back in his second season. 

Of course, there is always value late at the quarterback position in a one-quarterback league. In this draft, we saw Kyler Murray, Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, Bo Nix, Baker Mayfield, and Dak Prescott all being drafted in the double-digit rounds. That type of depth at the position is why so many Dynasty managers prefer Superflex leagues.

My favorite non-QB value of the draft was Rich Cooling landing Travis Kelce in Round 10. Yes, Kelce could retire after the Super Bowl, but he could also be a top-five tight end again next season. Round 10 is an excellent time to take that risk, I had Kelce queued up myself but missed him by five picks. 

The analysts who participated in this mock are:

Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy
Joey Wright, Footballguys
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Fantasy
Matt Donnelly, Dynasty Vipers
Rich Cooling, Dynasty Island
Joel Cox, CBS Sports
Adam Aizer, CBS Fantasy

I would also like to thank Michael Villafana, Jerry Lyda, Joseph Boros, Andrew Porter, and Jacob Olsen for drafting with us. 

And here are the results:

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Heath Cummings J. Chase WR CIN
2 Michael Villafana J. Jefferson WR MIN
3 Joey Wright A. St. Brown WR DET
4 Jamey Eisenberg P. Nacua WR LAR
5 Matt Donnelly M. Nabers WR NYG
6 Rich Cooling C. Lamb WR DAL
7 JoelCox B. Robinson RB ATL
8 Jerry Lyda J. Gibbs RB DET
9 Joseph Boros B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
10 Adam Aizer N. Collins WR HOU
11 Andrew Porter M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
12 Jacob Olsen B. Bowers TE LV
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jacob Olsen S. Barkley RB PHI
14 Andrew Porter G. Wilson WR NYJ
15 Adam Aizer D. Achane RB MIA
16 Joseph Boros A. Brown WR PHI
17 Jerry Lyda T. McBride TE ARI
18 JoelCox B. Hall RB NYJ
19 Rich Cooling D. London WR ATL
20 Matt Donnelly J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
21 Jamey Eisenberg L. McConkey WR LAC
22 Joey Wright B. Irving RB TB
23 Michael Villafana T. Higgins WR CIN
24 Heath Cummings K. Williams RB LAR
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Heath Cummings J. Addison WR MIN
26 Michael Villafana J. Taylor RB IND
27 Joey Wright Z. Flowers WR BAL
28 Jamey Eisenberg R. Rice WR KC
29 Matt Donnelly J. Williams WR DET
30 Rich Cooling R. Odunze WR CHI
31 JoelCox D. Smith WR PHI
32 Jerry Lyda J. Waddle WR MIA
33 Joseph Boros T. Hill WR MIA
34 Adam Aizer J. Cook RB BUF
35 Andrew Porter L. Jackson QB BAL
36 Jacob Olsen J. Allen QB BUF
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jacob Olsen D. Metcalf WR SEA
38 Andrew Porter G. Pickens WR PIT
39 Adam Aizer C. Olave WR NO
40 Joseph Boros T. McLaurin WR WAS
41 Jerry Lyda X. Worthy WR KC
42 JoelCox J. Daniels QB WAS
43 Rich Cooling B. Aiyuk WR SF
44 Matt Donnelly C. Brown RB CIN
45 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jacobs RB GB
46 Joey Wright S. LaPorta TE DET
47 Michael Villafana D. Moore WR CHI
48 Heath Cummings P. Mahomes QB KC
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Heath Cummings C. Godwin WR TB
50 Michael Villafana J. Burrow QB CIN
51 Joey Wright J. Hurts QB PHI
52 Jamey Eisenberg G. Kittle TE SF
53 Matt Donnelly K. Walker III RB SEA
54 Rich Cooling J. Reed WR GB
55 JoelCox T. Hockenson TE MIN
56 Jerry Lyda C. McCaffrey RB SF
57 Joseph Boros D. Henry RB BAL
58 Adam Aizer J. Jeudy WR CLE
59 Andrew Porter J. Brooks RB CAR
60 Jacob Olsen K. Shakir WR BUF
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jacob Olsen C. Hubbard RB CAR
62 Andrew Porter M. Evans WR TB
63 Adam Aizer I. Pacheco RB KC
64 Joseph Boros J. McMillan WR TB
65 Jerry Lyda K. Coleman WR BUF
66 JoelCox D. Montgomery RB DET
67 Rich Cooling T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
68 Matt Donnelly M. Pittman WR IND
69 Jamey Eisenberg R. Pearsall WR SF
70 Joey Wright T. Pollard RB TEN
71 Michael Villafana A. Kamara RB NO
72 Heath Cummings J. Mixon RB HOU
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Heath Cummings J. Downs WR IND
74 Michael Villafana C. Sutton WR DEN
75 Joey Wright B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
76 Jamey Eisenberg C. Williams QB CHI
77 Matt Donnelly D. Kincaid TE BUF
78 Rich Cooling J. Conner RB ARI
79 JoelCox D. Samuel WR SF
80 Jerry Lyda R. Doubs WR GB
81 Joseph Boros M. Andrews TE BAL
82 Adam Aizer D. Adams WR NYJ
83 Andrew Porter T. Etienne RB JAC
84 Jacob Olsen D. Mooney WR ATL
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jacob Olsen R. Stevenson RB NE
86 Andrew Porter R. Dowdle RB DAL
87 Adam Aizer D. Njoku TE CLE
88 Joseph Boros J. Herbert QB LAC
89 Jerry Lyda C. Kupp WR LAR
90 JoelCox C. Ridley WR TEN
91 Rich Cooling T. Dell WR HOU
92 Matt Donnelly C. Stroud QB HOU
93 Jamey Eisenberg D. Swift RB CHI
94 Joey Wright R. Bateman WR BAL
95 Michael Villafana Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
96 Heath Cummings Q. Johnston WR LAC
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Heath Cummings T. Bigsby RB JAC
98 Michael Villafana T. Kraft TE GB
99 Joey Wright J. Jennings WR SF
100 Jamey Eisenberg J. Dobbins RB LAC
101 Matt Donnelly M. Brown WR KC
102 Rich Cooling D. Maye QB NE
103 JoelCox T. Benson RB ARI
104 Jerry Lyda T. Spears RB TEN
105 Joseph Boros R. White RB TB
106 Adam Aizer A. Richardson QB IND
107 Andrew Porter J. Warren RB PIT
108 Jacob Olsen J. Ford RB CLE
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jacob Olsen M. Mims WR DEN
110 Andrew Porter N. Harris RB PIT
111 Adam Aizer R. Shaheed WR NO
112 Joseph Boros K. Murray QB ARI
113 Jerry Lyda J. Love QB GB
114 JoelCox J. Meyers WR LV
115 Rich Cooling T. Kelce TE KC
116 Matt Donnelly A. Jones RB MIN
117 Jamey Eisenberg J. Wright RB MIA
118 Joey Wright X. Legette WR CAR
119 Michael Villafana C. Tillman WR CLE
120 Heath Cummings K. Pitts TE ATL
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Heath Cummings E. Engram TE JAC
122 Michael Villafana A. Mitchell WR IND
123 Joey Wright C. Kirk WR JAC
124 Jamey Eisenberg J. Smith TE MIA
125 Matt Donnelly A. Cooper WR BUF
126 Rich Cooling J. Williams RB DEN
127 JoelCox S. Diggs WR HOU
128 Jerry Lyda D. Douglas WR NE
129 Joseph Boros J. McLaughlin RB DEN
130 Adam Aizer B. Purdy QB SF
131 Andrew Porter P. Freiermuth TE PIT
132 Jacob Olsen B. Corum RB LAR
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jacob Olsen C. Watson WR GB
134 Andrew Porter N. Chubb RB CLE
135 Adam Aizer M. Lloyd RB GB
136 Joseph Boros Z. Moss RB CIN
137 Jerry Lyda B. Allen RB NYJ
138 JoelCox J. Ferguson TE DAL
139 Rich Cooling R. Davis RB BUF
140 Matt Donnelly J. Mason RB SF
141 Jamey Eisenberg J. Burton WR CIN
142 Joey Wright W. Robinson WR NYG
143 Michael Villafana A. Ekeler RB WAS
144 Heath Cummings K. Allen WR CHI
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Heath Cummings R. Johnson RB CHI
146 Michael Villafana K. Mitchell RB BAL
147 Joey Wright I. Likely TE BAL
148 Jamey Eisenberg D. Wicks WR GB
149 Matt Donnelly A. Estime RB DEN
150 Rich Cooling S. Tucker RB TB
151 JoelCox D. Johnson WR HOU
152 Jerry Lyda B. Nix QB DEN
153 Joseph Boros L. McCaffrey WR WAS
154 Adam Aizer J. Sanders TE CAR
155 Andrew Porter A. Iosivas WR CIN
156 Jacob Olsen D. Goedert TE PHI
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jacob Olsen K. Hunt RB KC
158 Andrew Porter A. Thielen WR CAR
159 Adam Aizer J. Polk WR NE
160 Joseph Boros R. Wilson WR PIT
161 Jerry Lyda J. Palmer WR LAC
162 JoelCox D. Hopkins WR KC
163 Rich Cooling I. Davis RB NYJ
164 Matt Donnelly J. Whittington WR LAR
165 Jamey Eisenberg I. Guerendo RB SF
166 Joey Wright B. Mayfield QB TB
167 Michael Villafana J. Coker WR CAR
168 Heath Cummings D. Prescott QB DAL
Team by Team
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Chase WR CIN
2 24 K. Williams RB LAR
3 25 J. Addison WR MIN
4 48 P. Mahomes QB KC
5 49 C. Godwin WR TB
6 72 J. Mixon RB HOU
7 73 J. Downs WR IND
8 96 Q. Johnston WR LAC
9 97 T. Bigsby RB JAC
10 120 K. Pitts TE ATL
11 121 E. Engram TE JAC
12 144 K. Allen WR CHI
13 145 R. Johnson RB CHI
14 168 D. Prescott QB DAL
Michael Villafana
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 23 T. Higgins WR CIN
3 26 J. Taylor RB IND
4 47 D. Moore WR CHI
5 50 J. Burrow QB CIN
6 71 A. Kamara RB NO
7 74 C. Sutton WR DEN
8 95 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
9 98 T. Kraft TE GB
10 119 C. Tillman WR CLE
11 122 A. Mitchell WR IND
12 143 A. Ekeler RB WAS
13 146 K. Mitchell RB BAL
14 167 J. Coker WR CAR
Joey Wright
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 22 B. Irving RB TB
3 27 Z. Flowers WR BAL
4 46 S. LaPorta TE DET
5 51 J. Hurts QB PHI
6 70 T. Pollard RB TEN
7 75 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
8 94 R. Bateman WR BAL
9 99 J. Jennings WR SF
10 118 X. Legette WR CAR
11 123 C. Kirk WR JAC
12 142 W. Robinson WR NYG
13 147 I. Likely TE BAL
14 166 B. Mayfield QB TB
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 4 P. Nacua WR LAR
2 21 L. McConkey WR LAC
3 28 R. Rice WR KC
4 45 J. Jacobs RB GB
5 52 G. Kittle TE SF
6 69 R. Pearsall WR SF
7 76 C. Williams QB CHI
8 93 D. Swift RB CHI
9 100 J. Dobbins RB LAC
10 117 J. Wright RB MIA
11 124 J. Smith TE MIA
12 141 J. Burton WR CIN
13 148 D. Wicks WR GB
14 165 I. Guerendo RB SF
Matt Donnelly
Rd Pk Player
1 5 M. Nabers WR NYG
2 20 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
3 29 J. Williams WR DET
4 44 C. Brown RB CIN
5 53 K. Walker III RB SEA
6 68 M. Pittman WR IND
7 77 D. Kincaid TE BUF
8 92 C. Stroud QB HOU
9 101 M. Brown WR KC
10 116 A. Jones RB MIN
11 125 A. Cooper WR BUF
12 140 J. Mason RB SF
13 149 A. Estime RB DEN
14 164 J. Whittington WR LAR
Rich Cooling
Rd Pk Player
1 6 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 19 D. London WR ATL
3 30 R. Odunze WR CHI
4 43 B. Aiyuk WR SF
5 54 J. Reed WR GB
6 67 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
7 78 J. Conner RB ARI
8 91 T. Dell WR HOU
9 102 D. Maye QB NE
10 115 T. Kelce TE KC
11 126 J. Williams RB DEN
12 139 R. Davis RB BUF
13 150 S. Tucker RB TB
14 163 I. Davis RB NYJ
JoelCox
Rd Pk Player
1 7 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 18 B. Hall RB NYJ
3 31 D. Smith WR PHI
4 42 J. Daniels QB WAS
5 55 T. Hockenson TE MIN
6 66 D. Montgomery RB DET
7 79 D. Samuel WR SF
8 90 C. Ridley WR TEN
9 103 T. Benson RB ARI
10 114 J. Meyers WR LV
11 127 S. Diggs WR HOU
12 138 J. Ferguson TE DAL
13 151 D. Johnson WR HOU
14 162 D. Hopkins WR KC
Jerry Lyda
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 17 T. McBride TE ARI
3 32 J. Waddle WR MIA
4 41 X. Worthy WR KC
5 56 C. McCaffrey RB SF
6 65 K. Coleman WR BUF
7 80 R. Doubs WR GB
8 89 C. Kupp WR LAR
9 104 T. Spears RB TEN
10 113 J. Love QB GB
11 128 D. Douglas WR NE
12 137 B. Allen RB NYJ
13 152 B. Nix QB DEN
14 161 J. Palmer WR LAC
Joseph Boros
Rd Pk Player
1 9 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
2 16 A. Brown WR PHI
3 33 T. Hill WR MIA
4 40 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 57 D. Henry RB BAL
6 64 J. McMillan WR TB
7 81 M. Andrews TE BAL
8 88 J. Herbert QB LAC
9 105 R. White RB TB
10 112 K. Murray QB ARI
11 129 J. McLaughlin RB DEN
12 136 Z. Moss RB CIN
13 153 L. McCaffrey WR WAS
14 160 R. Wilson WR PIT
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 10 N. Collins WR HOU
2 15 D. Achane RB MIA
3 34 J. Cook RB BUF
4 39 C. Olave WR NO
5 58 J. Jeudy WR CLE
6 63 I. Pacheco RB KC
7 82 D. Adams WR NYJ
8 87 D. Njoku TE CLE
9 106 A. Richardson QB IND
10 111 R. Shaheed WR NO
11 130 B. Purdy QB SF
12 135 M. Lloyd RB GB
13 154 J. Sanders TE CAR
14 159 J. Polk WR NE
Andrew Porter
Rd Pk Player
1 11 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
2 14 G. Wilson WR NYJ
3 35 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 38 G. Pickens WR PIT
5 59 J. Brooks RB CAR
6 62 M. Evans WR TB
7 83 T. Etienne RB JAC
8 86 R. Dowdle RB DAL
9 107 J. Warren RB PIT
10 110 N. Harris RB PIT
11 131 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
12 134 N. Chubb RB CLE
13 155 A. Iosivas WR CIN
14 158 A. Thielen WR CAR
Jacob Olsen
Rd Pk Player
1 12 B. Bowers TE LV
2 13 S. Barkley RB PHI
3 36 J. Allen QB BUF
4 37 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 60 K. Shakir WR BUF
6 61 C. Hubbard RB CAR
7 84 D. Mooney WR ATL
8 85 R. Stevenson RB NE
9 108 J. Ford RB CLE
10 109 M. Mims WR DEN
11 132 B. Corum RB LAR
12 133 C. Watson WR GB
13 156 D. Goedert TE PHI
14 157 K. Hunt RB KC