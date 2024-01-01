Dillon is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings after being diagnosed with a stinger, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Dillon suffered the injury in the third quarter and was spotted on the sideline rubbing his hand and wrist area. The exact nature of the issue is unclear, though with Aaron Jones leading the backfield effectively, Green Bay could opt to play it safe with Dillon. Prior to exiting, he had recorded seven carries for 27 yards.